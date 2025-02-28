Traffic

Sun glare causes several pileups, seriously hurting at least 2, on I-89 in NH

At least five people were rushed to the hospital for three different multi-car crashes Friday morning, firefighters in Concord said

By Rachael Dziaba

A wrecked SUV after a major crash on I-89 in Concord, New Hampshire, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
Concord Fire Department

Twelve vehicles were seriously damaged or destroyed in several pileup crashes that stopped traffic on Interstate 89 south in Concord and Hopkinton, New Hampshire, Friday morning, officials said.

At least two people were seriously hurt in the series of rear-end collisions on I-89 southbound, according to the Concord Fire Department, which said that drivers cited glare from the sun on the wet highway for what caused the crashes.

The first crashes took place in a span of nearly half a mile in Concord, firefighters said, shutting down the southbound side of I-89 for 45 minutes after the report was made about 6:34 a.m. Three people were taken to Concord Hospital, two of them seriously hurt, from among the nine vehicles that had major damage or were destroyed.

Another serious crash was reported about half an hour later in Hopkinton, about one-and-a-half miles north of the first crashes, on I-89 south, Concord firefighters said. An empty log truck was rear-ended and seriously damaged, while two other vehicles were destroyed.

This stretch of I-89 south was also closed as fire crews from Concord and Hopkinton rescued one person trapped in their vehicle; another person was sent to the hospital as well.

The Concord Fire Department and New Hampshire Department of Transportation advised drivers to slow down when sun glare affects their eyesight and to be cautious when passing accidents.

