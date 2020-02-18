Local
Weather

Sun Makes a Return, Along With Cold Temps

By Chris Gloninger

NBCUniversal, Inc.

If you weren’t a fan of the damp, dreary, drab weather Tuesday, the sunshine will make a return Wednesday.

It will be a gusty day Wednesday. The cold air will lag a day behind the cold front. Temperatures will likely climb into the 40s, but then we wrap up the week with a couple of cold days.

Thursday and Friday look cold, with high temperatures back below freezing. There have been only three days in Boston this February where the temperature has been below average. It appears between Thursday and Friday we’ll be adding two more.

We can expect another thaw as we head into the weekend.

Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday. The following week looks unsettled but mild.

Mountain snow and coast showers look likely. Temperatures will stay in the mid 40s for the majority of that week.

This article tagged under:

Weathersnowrainweather stories
