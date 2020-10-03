Rhode Islanders are running out of time to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
The deadline for residents to register or update their voter registration information is Sunday.
“Every day, our elected leaders make decisions that have a direct impact on our lives — both immediate and long-term,” Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea said in an emailed statement. “The first step to making sure your voice is heard is registering to vote.”
Rhode Islanders can vote early in-person at their city or town hall, at a polling place on Election Day or send a mailed ballot from home. Residents can go to vote.ri.gov to check the status of their mail ballot application or mail ballot. Officials will begin on Oct. 5 to send mail ballots to voters who requested them.