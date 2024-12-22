Sunday will be coldest night of the week in New England

Today will be the coldest day of the week with temperatures struggling to make it into the upper teens. A gusty northwest wind will diminish later this afternoon but will have enough of a bite left to drop our wind chill values into the single digits.

Plenty of sunshine will be present, but with the sun at its lowest point on the horizon, it will be doing nothing more than providing us with some light! A northerly wind over the relatively mild Ocean water will produce some Ocean-effect snow showers this afternoon over the Cape, a coating to an inch or so of snow possible.

Tonight will be the coldest night so far this season with low temperatures dropping into the single digits with some inland communities falling below 0. Winds will be lighter overnight, so our wind chill values won’t be as cold as last night, but don’t be fooled by that, air temps will be frigid enough.

After a frigid start to the day, Monday will feature more tolerable temperatures as high temps climb into the 20s. A weak area of low pressure will dive through New England Monday night and Christmas Eve Day but doesn’t look like it will cause any issues with only a few flurries and snow showers resulting in a few coatings.

No issues for travelers on Christmas Day/Hanukkah with chilly temperatures in the 30s along with clouds and sun, a flurry possible along the coast. We’ll remain mostly dry the rest of the week with temperatures moderating to more seasonal levels by the weekend.

Have a great afternoon!

