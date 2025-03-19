What's next for Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore after their return to Earth?

Sunita Williams of Needham, Massachusetts, and her fellow astronauts have thankfully splashed back down to Earth after months in space.

So, what's next for Williams and Butch Wilmore, who were at the International Space Station on an unexpectedly long visit since last June?

Williams and Wilmore — as well as two other crew members — will now go into a quarantine in Houston, and have several days of medical evaluations.

The crew splashed down off Florida's Gulf Coast Tuesday evening, after a record-breaking mission.

Williams and Wilmore were only supposed to be in space for eight days, but a malfunctioning Boeing Starliner spacecraft extended their stay for more than nine months.

Now, the astronauts are finally back on Earth after 150 science experiments, 900 hours of research and three space walks.

It was a big celebration in Williams' hometown of Needham, where friends and former classmates gathered to watch her return.

“It’s been a long journey," a friend of Williams, Diane Durso, said. "It’s been amazing to watch her since all this started. She made so much history. We’re all just so proud of her.”

NASA says the astronauts will be getting fresh food soon — surely one of the best parts about returning from space.