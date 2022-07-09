Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Weather

Sunny and Dry Weekend, Cool Evening Temps

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a warm Friday, a cold front enters the region and brings a relatively cool but dry weekend.

Saturday starts with a few clouds with lows near 65°. With a north and east wind, we’ll stay mild. There will be enough cloud cover to warm the region into the mid-to-upper 70s. As dewpoints fall throughout the day, so do overnight lows, into the upper 50s Sunday morning. It’s another sunny and rather comfortable day weather-wise.


Changes are brought about as a system passes north on Monday. This will bring a passing shower for Northern New England. Highs on Monday are near 87°. As temperatures increase Tuesday and Wednesday, so do rain chances. An upper level low with surface support brings a much more pronounced chance for rain and thunderstorms through Wednesday and Thursday.

For now, confidence is low to fully support severe weather, in part because of timing, but it is possible. Some parameters are already are signaling a potent setup. The region could use the rain. Boston sits about half a foot below year-to-date average rain.

