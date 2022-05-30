Sunny and Humid Weather Continues for Memorial day, Shower Chances for Tuesday

A lovely but warmer afternoon on this Memorial Day for us all.

We see highs in the upper 80s and 90s along much of New England with mostly sunny skies. Humidity is on the comfortable range, upper 50s but reaching lower to mid-60s tonight through tomorrow.

We see a shift in our weather direction from sunny to shower chances for the next few days. A backdoor cold front will push in tomorrow allowing for our coastal communities to be affected by the sea breeze. This will bring temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s for Boston and the coastal communities. With instability growing, some pop up showers and downpours may appear inland.

Rain and low temps make a comeback for Wednesday, scattered showers expected for much of New England along with a dip in temperatures. The disturbance that is producing severe weather for the Midwest will shift into Canada but not before the cold front slips into western New England on Wednesday and propagates showers, downpours and the chance of some storms.

Again, considering the warm temperatures along the far west tomorrow, it will depend on how far our backdoor cold front will push inland to see if enough instability will grow and energy will allow for the some storms to develop along downpours.

With showers continuing in northern New England on Thursday, another low clips in from the south on Friday and pushes in showers.

Overall, temperatures will remain slightly below average for Boston and the coastal communities with chances of rain from Wednesday through Friday. Next weekend is looking overall decent, highs in the lower 70s with more sun on Sunday.