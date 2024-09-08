Sunny but breezy and cooler Sunday

Happy Sunday! Clear skies will prevail as dry air filters in behind a cold front. It will be a bit breezy, with west winds around 10-15 mph and occasional gusts up to 25 mph in spots.

Highs will stay on the cooler side, only reaching the 60s to low 70s.

By night, the winds will ease slightly, and temperatures will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s, leading us into the second week of September with a crisp and cool feel.

The calm pattern continues through next week. After a couple of seasonable days on Monday through Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s, temperatures rise Thursday and Friday. With temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

The high-pressure system will keep things dry and mostly sunny through the week, so you can count on pleasant outdoor weather, but without long range rain chances, the grounds will become very dry.

The warm and dry conditions are expected to stick around into the weekend, giving us a nice stretch of early fall weather.