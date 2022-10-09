Sunny, Clear and Cool Start to the Week

We had frost reported all across New England this morning. May of the suburbs fell into the low to mid 30s. The low in Boston remained just a touch too mild for frost.

The low was 44, with this temp more typical for early November. Last time the airport recorded that low of a temp was on May 10th with a temp of 45. The sun and gusty west wind have warmed us up to the 50s north and 60s south. Southern New England remains sunny and clear through evening.

A few showers roll through northern New England through evening as a weak cold front moves through.

That scattered shower chance will become more isolated for Monday in southern New England as the front approaches. Most of us will experience more cloud cover for the Columbus Day holiday with only hit-or miss showers. Temps also still reach the mid 60s.

More beautiful fall weather settles in with a slight warming trend into midweek. Highs reach the mid 60s with more sun on Tuesday. Nearing 70 for Wednesday into Thursday. We trade the sun Wednesday for some scattered rain on Thursday.

This system will swing in some strong wind gusts as we head into Friday. After reaching 70 Thursday with a gusty south wind, we see a southeast strong wind and highs back in the 60s. Widespread rain will be likely Thursday night into Friday.

We have a couple more disturbances that may swing in isolated showers Saturday into Sunday, but it's not looking like a wash as temps return to the low 60s.