Sunny & Clear Before Rain Returns Sunday

We kick off the weekend with fabulous weather! Low dew points and sunny skies are making this Saturday a pick of the month! If you have any plans for beach, expect high UV index to remain in place and east onshore breeze that will allow for temperatures to remain in the upper 70s. Inland, some spots will even reach the 80s and will allow to pull off the summer vibe with short sleeves and barbecue grilling.

This pleasant weather, though, won’t last us for too long. A warm front will be pushing in tomorrow morning and we’ll be getting more rain. Some storms are capable of becoming severe and producing straight-line winds of up to 60 mph, lightning, and hail of up to 1” in diameter. Isolated downpours are expected, specially over western portions of MA and CT that might allow for brief flash flooding in urban areas.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Monday looks fairly dry, although after the passage of this warm front, expect muggy conditions to return for Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will come in Wednesday allowing additional showers and a small decrease in temperatures.

Stay weather aware tomorrow but make sure to make the best out of this Saturday.