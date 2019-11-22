Sunny, Cool Saturday Ahead of Rainy Sunday

As the showers exit offshore we will see colder air funnel in tonight. The west wind will stay gusty between 30 and 40 mph through tonight.

By morning, winds will gust up to 25 mph and will add to the chill in the air. Overnight lows drop to the teens and 20s, with wind chills near zero to 10 degrees.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny, but cooler than today in the mid-40s and breezy.

A coastal low tracks near Nantucket on Sunday and will bring in mixed precipitation across New England. The storm heads in Sunday morning with southeast to east winds and rain across southern New England. The low heads towards Nantucket and our wind will switch from the northeast as temperatures stay in the low 40s.

Waves of heavy rain will continue to pivot in across the interior too. There will be some of a wintry mix across higher elevations and areas north, but late afternoon as the wind changes from the north.

The rain and mix will quickly shut off for Sunday evening, but it stays breezy and chilly. The Patriots game will be soggy to start, but the rain tapers during the game. Wind gusts will be about 40-50 mph in the afternoon during the height of this storm. The highest wind and highest wave heights may actually fall during low tide.

Minor coastal flooding or splashover will still possible for the 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. highs tides since we have the new moon this week. In fact, we have high astronomical tides all next week so low-lying coastal roads could see typical inundation during the high tides even without any wave action next week.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and mainly sunny with temperatures in the 40s Monday and warming to the 50s Tuesday.

A mid-week storm will track across the northern half of the United States.

By Wednesday, this system arrives in the northeast and will create turbulence during flights, and possibly delays with heavy rainfall. The rain moves through southern New England by Thursday morning, while northern New England will get light snow.

Behind this system, we will be windy with gusts up to 50 mph from the northwest. Highs on Thanksgiving stay in the low 40s but with the wind it will feel like around 30.

Shopping on Black Friday will be dry with sun and highs around 40. Another system may affect us for the following weekend, but it is too soon to pinpoint the timing.