Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Weather

Sunny Skies Close Out Weekend

Temperatures will reach the low 80s and skies will be mostly sunny

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a nice soaker that wrapped up Saturday morning, the second half of the day was quite pleasant. Today is still expected to be the pick of the weekend.

Temperatures will reach the low 80s and skies will be mostly sunny. The sun will be filtered by some high clouds during late afternoon. Rain returns overnight and continues into the day tomorrow. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be knocked down into the 70s with the clouds and steadier rain. Don’t be shocked if you hear a rumble of thunder. We could see another half inch to an inch of rain.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Drier weather moves in mid to late week with temperatures warming into the 80s once again by Friday. The weekend stays warm with temperatures staying in the 80s, but there are some shower and thunderstorm changes both days.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Methuen police 8 hours ago

9-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Incident at Pool in Methuen Pool

Massachusetts 9 hours ago

EXPLAINER: Who Are Americans on Trial in Ghosn's Escape

Missing from the 10-day forecast – extreme heat. Temperatures will be in the low 80s, which is around average for this time of year.

This article tagged under:

WeatherWeather forecastweather new englandweather stories
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us