Sunshine dominates Wednesday, temps in the 70s

While yesterday was a summer preview, today is the runner up. Sunshine still dominates and the temps remain in the 70s on Wednesday. Expect a gentle afternoon sea breeze at the coast.

Thursday continues the temperature slide, but it returns to the chilly range of upper 50s to low 60s. Onshore breezes, heavy clouds, and occasional showers are to blame for dashing our summer streak. This will prove to be the coolest day of the next several days, however.

We’re still in a cool north/northeast flow for Friday, but at least the sun returns. Highs will manage the low 70s, perhaps only near 70 right at the water’s edge. This day is our turning point; we’ll build on the warmth through the weekend and keep the sun shining through early next week.

The end result will be highs near 80 by Sunday and in the low 80s early next week. This comes without an increase in humidity….or chances of rain.