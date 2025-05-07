Sunshine returns today but we're not done with the rain for the week just yet

Better weather is in sight!

We know, we get it. We’re starting to sound like a broken record after all the gloomy weather we’ve seen over the past few days. But hang on! We’re tracking a light at the end of the tunnel – with actual sunshine on the way!

The cutoff low that has kept our weather unsettled over the past few days continues to push north of the Commonwealth. As a result, we can’t rule out a few more scattered showers and isolated storms today. However, we’re not expecting widespread rain across the Greater Boston area.

Otherwise, we’ll see partly sunny skies. Some patchy fog is possible as well. High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the mid 50s.

Thursday will likely be the best day of the work week. In fact, we’re tracking a mix of clouds and sunshine and warm weather. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Later in the day, though, the rain will return in advance of an area of low pressure moving up our coast. The low will keep the threat for showers in our forecast on Friday into Saturday.

We’re expecting the rain to exit the region by Saturday evening. High temperatures will be in the low 50s on Friday and in the mid 60s by Saturday.

Mother’s Day this Sunday looks fantastic right now! We’ll see mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. Enjoy!

Next week will feature a nice warmup into the mid 70s through the middle of the week.