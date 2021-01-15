Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Sununu Extends NH Mask Mandate

The mandate took effect Nov. 20 and was set to expire Friday

Getty Images

Gov. Chris Sununu is extending New Hampshire’s mask mandate, citing the state’s high coronavirus case rates, hospitalizations and fatalities.

The mandate took effect Nov. 20 and was set to expire Friday. It requires anyone over the age of 5 to wear a mask in indoor or outdoor public spaces where they do not consistently maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from people outside their own households.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

“Our health care system is still under an immense amount of pressure,” Sununu said in a statement. “To loosen or eliminate the tools we have utilized with success so far is the wrong approach to fighting this pandemic. The light at the end of the tunnel is within sight, but we must remain vigilant and we cannot let up now.”

Sununu had resisted calls for a statewide mandate, even after the rest of the New England states enacted similar measures.

His decision to order one has sparked weekly protests near his home.

More New Hampshire coronavirus news

coronavirus Jan 14

Next Phase of Vaccine Rollout to Begin Jan. 26 in NH

coronavirus Jan 12

New Quarantine Advice for Post-infection, Vaccination in NH

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19New HampshireChris Sununumask mandate
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us