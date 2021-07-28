Sununu: No Plans to Issue New Mask Guidance in New Hampshire

Gov. Chris Sununu said New Hampshire will not be issuing new mask guidance following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that even fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas where COVID-19 transmission is substantial or high.

Four of New Hampshire’s 10 counties and the city of Nashua are experiencing moderate transmission, while the rest of the state is seeing minimal transmission, according to figures released by the Department of Health and Human Services.

“At this point, it isn’t about the government providing that bubble of safety around individuals,” Sununu said Wednesday.

Instead, he said it’s about the individual taking on personal responsibility.

“It is your choice,” Sununu said. “We have all the power to protect ourselves and the community, and that’s getting the vaccine. It’s safe. It’s easy.”

Over 53% of the state has been fully vaccinated. Sununu said he’s frustrated that more residents are not vaccinated, given the extensive effort made by the state to get vaccines out to the public, but he said he understands it is a personal choice.

More than 100,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire, including 90 cases announced Wednesday. No new deaths were announced.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 25 new cases a day on July 12 to 53 new cases a day on Monday.