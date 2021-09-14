Sununu Requests Disaster Declaration After July Storms Hit NH

Gov. Chris Sununu has requested that President Joe Biden issue a major disaster declaration for New Hampshire and provide federal emergency assistance for damage that happened as a result of storms and flooding in the state July 17-19.

Sununu’s letter dated Friday to Paul Ford, acting regional administrator in Boston for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said the storms and flooding washed out roads in 14 communities, flooded homes with up to 4 feet of water, and created sink holes. He noted that before this happened, southwest New Hampshire had had two weeks of above-average rainfall.

The heaviest rain fell in Cheshire County, with 6.9 inches in Jaffrey within 12 hours, Sununu’s letter said.

“More than 15 roads had washout damage, including one that lost a major culvert which led to flooding and the evacuation of 39 homes,” he wrote. “Emergency access has since been restored to the neighborhood at one location via temporary work, but the permanent repairs in this location will be extensive and are anticipated to cost the town over $1 million dollars in order to meet current construction codes.”

The state’s damages amount to nearly $2.3 million, Sununu wrote.