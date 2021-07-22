Local

coronavirus

Sununu to Provide Update on COVID in NH as Cases Continue to Rise

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic surpassed 100,000 in New Hampshire earlier this week

By Staff and wire reports

Chris Sununu listens during a State of New Hampshire Executive Council meeting at the Children's Museum of New Hampshire in Dover, N.H., Aug. 26, 2015.
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call (File)

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from the Incident Planning and Operations Center in Concord.

The governor had scaled back on his regular COVID press conferences in recent weeks as cases declined. But cases have been steadily rising in recent weeks.

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic has now surpassed 100,000 in New Hampshire.

The milestone was reached Tuesday, when the state announced 61 new cases. Another 60 cases were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 100,072, or just over 7% of the state’s population. One new death was announced Tuesday, for a total of 1,384.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 21 new cases per day on July 5 to 32 new cases per day on July 19.

Health officials announced the state’s first case of COVID-19 on March 2, 2020, after a hospital employee who had traveled to Italy tested positive.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19New HampshireChris SununuDelta variant
