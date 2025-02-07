Super Bowl betting options expanded in Mass.

This year the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is expanding what you can bet on during the big game.

About 68 million people in the U.S. placed bets on the Super Bowl last year. Now, there are new things you can wager on in Massachusetts.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Those include the coin toss result, coin toss winner, the coin toss winner who wins the game and the coin toss call result.

All four of these prop bets were added by the commission on Thursday. These kinds of bets are not tied to the final score of the game but have grown in popularity. A full list of approved events and wagers is available on the commission website.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Will Super Bowl LIX just days away, the commission says it’s important to choose legal and regulated platforms that prioritize safety and fair play. Operators approved to accept bets in Massachusetts should have an official seal.

Since sports betting began in the state in 2023, Massachusetts has collected nearly $223 million in taxes.

The Commission voted today to allow operators to offer Super Bowl prop bets related to the coin toss, including coin toss result and the team to win the coin toss.



The updated Massachusetts Sports Wagering Catalog can be found on our site: https://t.co/PjLB0i2eQK — MA Gaming Commission (@MassGamingComm) February 6, 2025

Some other fun prop bets that are not legal in Massachusetts include the color of Gatorade dumped on the winning coach, Kendrick Lamar’s first song at halftime and yes – will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

To learn more about sports betting in Massachusetts, click here.

With the U.S. sports betting industry experiencing unprecedented growth, here’s how women within the space are breaking barriers and creating a community.