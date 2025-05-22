‘Super cute!' This vending machine doles out Boston art prints for $1.25

Hidden in one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Boston, you'll find what may be the least expensive souvenir in the city.

An art vending machine in the Seaport District is now dispensing mini prints by a local artists for $1.25.

"I've never seen anything like this, so this is a new concept for me," said Ryan Ha, who purchased a print. "I think it's a great way to kind of showcase the different parts of Boston."

The vintage vending machine once dispensed stickers, but it has been remodeled. It now holds two dozen Boston-themed mini prints featuring iconic landmarks like Fenway Park, Boston Public Garden, and the Citgo sign, among many others.

"It's like the type of thing you do when you go to a museum or something," said another customer.

The machine is nestled inside Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.

"It's always fun to have something that someone locally made, someone in the community," said Halle Sklivas, who works at the bookstore. "We've had a couple people who just kind of come in and they go straight to it, or they ask where it is."

There are six slots, each with four print options. So even though you choose the slot, the print you receive ultimately chooses you.

"Oh yeah, this is super cute," one person said after buying a print.

"You had a role in getting this piece of art," said artist Jamie Ferguson. "The game aspect of it draws people in, but what I love about it is that people leave having bought art, which I think is really cool."

Ferguson is the artist behind the operation. She's from Cambridge and takes great pride in making her work accessible.

"It seems like people are really craving that nostalgic, like very physical art form, and it just seemed like a really great fit for the way that I wanted to sort of share my art with the world," Ferguson said.

She hopes the installation sparks joy in all who stumble upon it.

"I think the more we can show people the value in the arts within their communities is really what I hope people can take away from this," she added.

Last year, Ferguson's vending machine spent the summer at Brookline Booksmith in Coolidge Corner. It will be at its new location throughout the summer.