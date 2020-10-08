Supermarket Says Someone Tampered with Pizza Dough

A supermarket is recalling fresh pizza dough after a customer allegedly tampered with it.

Hannaford Supermarkets officials say a customer inserted metal objects into the fresh pizza dough sold in the deli department at a store in Saco, ME.

The tampering came to light after a customer returned some of the pizza dough. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Hannaford officials say customers should return any pizza dough bought between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning from the Saco store.