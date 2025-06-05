Support remains strong in Boston this Pride Month amid fear and uncertainty

As pride events across the country lose corporate sponsors amid economic uncertainty and political pressure, support for the Boston Pride for the People Parade has remained strong.

"We were concerned at the beginning about whether or not we would have the same level of support that we had last year," said Gary Daffin, one of the event organizers. "But in the end, most of the people who sponsored us last year returned."

Daffin says they focus on Massachusetts businesses to foster a sense of community and have always been very intentional about how they choose their corporate sponsors.

"We vet our sponsors," Daffin said. "We look at whether or not they have been supporting anti-LGBTQ or anti-abortion issues or campaigns, and we don't take those folks as sponsors, and so we don't have a lot of the sponsors I hear from the national group that aren't stepping up again."

The Pride flag raising is just the beginning of what the city has planned for the month of June, from festivals to community gatherings to community workshops.

Under the Trump administration, companies nationwide have rolled back diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. According to the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce, that is already hurting small LGBTQ+-owned businesses.

"We're talking to small businesses who say, 'Hey, I normally have a huge spike in sales in June, and right now, that's not happening,' because the businesses, the large businesses, who would host their own internal pride events, they're seeing those being scaled back, so therefore, they're not buying those products," said Alexandria Eberhardt, executive director at MA LGBTCC.

The organization Pride in Our Workplace focuses on advocating for workplace inclusion. Executive Director Andy Rubinson says the companies he works with aren't rolling back their DEI policies, but some are changing how they implement those initiatives.

"Some are doing it a little more quietly, so more on the down-low, so they're not making it as public putting it out there, but they're still retaining their commitment, so it really is a spectrum and others are shouting it from the ceiling, like, 'No, we're not going to do that,'" Rubinson said.

The 1.7-mile route takes a winding path starting from Clarendon Street, turning left on Tremont Street, then another left on Berkeley Street and a right on Boylston before taking Charles back toward the Boston Common.

Meanwhile, Pride Month celebrations continue at City Hall. Boston's LGBTQ+ community packed into the council chamber, sharing their stories and expressing mixed emotions.

"Overall, a lot of feeling of fear and struggle this Pride Month, and this year in general, but at the same time, I'm feeling a stronger sense of resilience," said Rachel Gaudet, founder of Planning with a Scorpio.

Boston City Councilor-at-Large Henry Santana hosted the community event alongside 45 partner organizations.

"With the federal government attacking the LGBTQIA2S+ community, we wanted to make sure today is about uplifting," said Santana.