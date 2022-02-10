Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Michelle Wu

Supporters of Michelle Wu Plan Counter Protest in Roslindale

Among her supporters include nurses and teachers, saying they support the mayor’s vaccine mandate

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

Supporters of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu plan to gather outside her Roslindale home Thursday morning in a show of solidarity for the city’s vaccine mandate.

Among her supporters include nurses and teachers, saying they support the mayor’s vaccine mandate. They will be pushing back against the constant protests that have been happening in Wu’s neighborhood.

Just yesterday, some of those same protesters made it inside the closed state house, where Gov. Charlie Baker was holding a news conference announcing the lifting of mask mandates in schools later in February. They want an end to all COVID-19 related mandates.

“Vaccine mandates should not exist, it should be personal choice,” said one protestor against Wu. “If it makes you less sick, that should be your choice if you want to be less sick.”

More local coverage

BOSTON 59 mins ago

Water Main Break Closes Part of Busy Boston Street

fire 46 mins ago

Crews Battle Abington House Fire

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Michelle WuMassachusettsBOSTONvaccinevaccine mandate
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us