Supporters rally in support of Plum Island's Pink House ahead of demolition

Days are numbered for the iconic Plum Island landmark known as the Pink House.

The federal government's demolition of the house in Newbury, Massachusetts, is imminent, so a group of supporters gathered there Sunday for a candlelight vigil to say their last goodbyes.

Even with Gov. Maura Healey on their side, it appears supporters can't save the Pink House. The governor paused plans to tear it down in October, but U.S. Fish and Wildlife recently decided to move ahead with demolition anyway.

Talks of relocating the landmark from the Plum Island Turnpike didn't work out. The government agency paid $375,000 for the 9-acre property in 2011.

A local nonprofit has been fighting to save the century-old structure for almost a decade. Late last year, an anonymous donor even offered $1 million to save the house, but U.S. Fish and Wildlife turned that down.

And while environmental officials claim asbestos is to blame, elected officials say that was abated long ago.

Now the community is saying their last goodbyes to what they affectionately call the pink lady.

"There's constantly — save the house! — there's constantly someone here no matter what time of day. People come at night do their night shots," said Kelly Page, Support the Pink House board member.

"It's pretty amazing, isn't it? I mean, it makes us realize the mission we took on was really on behalf of all these people, and it shows us that it was worth it all," added Rochelle Joseph, Support the Pink House board member.

NBC10 Boston has asked U.S. Fish and Wildlife on several occasions when demolition is set to begin, but they have not given an answer. It is expected to come down by the end of March.