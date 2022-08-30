Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

Surf Seafood Opens at Woburn Village

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Surf Woburn

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A pair of seafood restaurants in New Hampshire have been joined by a new location in the Greater Boston area.

According to its website, Surf Seafood is now open at Woburn Village, a new mixed-use development  located at the site of the old Woburn Mall. The new outlet offers such items as calamari, fried crab cakes, sauteed sea scallops, sushi, king crab cocktail, smoked trout, baked haddock, fish and chips, fried clams, miso salmon, cold and hot lobster rolls, and a shrimp burger.

Other locations of Surf Seafood can be found in Nashua and Portsmouth.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The address for the new location of Surf Seafood at Woburn Village is 300 Mishawum Road, Woburn, MA, 01801. The website for all locations is at https://www.surfseafood.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us