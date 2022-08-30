Surf Seafood Opens at Woburn Village

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A pair of seafood restaurants in New Hampshire have been joined by a new location in the Greater Boston area.

According to its website, Surf Seafood is now open at Woburn Village, a new mixed-use development located at the site of the old Woburn Mall. The new outlet offers such items as calamari, fried crab cakes, sauteed sea scallops, sushi, king crab cocktail, smoked trout, baked haddock, fish and chips, fried clams, miso salmon, cold and hot lobster rolls, and a shrimp burger.

Other locations of Surf Seafood can be found in Nashua and Portsmouth.

The address for the new location of Surf Seafood at Woburn Village is 300 Mishawum Road, Woburn, MA, 01801. The website for all locations is at https://www.surfseafood.com/