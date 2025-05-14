Surplus supplies from Merrimack Valley explosions sent to help Calif. wildfire survivors

In a heartwarming display of solidarity, emergency supplies remaining from the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas disaster are now providing crucial aid to families on the West Coast who lost their homes in devastating California wildfires.

Nearly 1,200 electric water heaters, a surplus from the recovery efforts in Massachusetts, are making their way to Los Angeles to help families rebuild.

The initiative is a silver lining born from a catastrophe that struck the Merrimack Valley seven years ago. In September 2018, over-pressurized gas lines led to a series of explosions and fires, resulting in one fatality, dozens of injuries, and the displacement of thousands of residents. In the aftermath, a significant number of emergency supplies were acquired to help the affected communities.

Michael Harrington, the owner of Haverhill-based All-Pro Electric, had been storing approximately 1,200 40-gallon electric water heaters, valued at around $500,000, in a Lawrence warehouse. These units were originally purchased from NiSource, the parent company of Columbia Gas.

"LA fires happened, I'm sitting home with my wife and she's like, 'You know what, we should donate them,'" Harrington said. "We have a disaster here on the East Coast, leftover equipment, it's one country, now we have a disaster on the West Coast, and it's like everybody coming together."

Coordinating the large-scale donation involved collaboration between emergency response agencies in both Massachusetts and California.

"This is something that the people who are rebuilding out in California really could use," said Robert Burgess, a communications specialist for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency

"This act of compassion is a powerful reminder that we are never alone, no matter the distance. This is truly neighbor helping neighbor," said Nancy Ward, director of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

The logistics of transporting these essential appliances nearly 3,000 miles from Lawrence, Massachusetts, to Los Angeles, California, were significant. Eleven tractor-trailers were required for the journey, with an estimated shipping cost of $50,000 covered by the nonprofit organization Global Empowerment Mission, or GEM USA West.

Elizabeth Jernberg, director of GEM USA West, described the donation as falling into place "like it was divine order."

"Everything from furniture to home goods to building materials is the top need right now," Jernberg said. "It's a cost that's going to help alleviate another cost so they can put that extra dollar somewhere else in their rebuild."

The donated water heaters will be distributed directly to families in California as they begin the arduous process of rebuilding their lives. Organizers in Los Angeles anticipate distributing the water heaters sporadically to families in need over the next year or two.