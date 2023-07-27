Surveillance footage shows auto theft ring targeting dealerships, autobody shops in Mass.

Surveillance videos show the moments a suspected car theft ring hit several car dealerships and autobody shops throughout Massachusetts.

Police believe the same group of people hit shops in Canton, Grafton, Shrewsbury, and Worcester. The thefts took place over the last two months with several stolen vehicles and items recovered in Rhode Island.

Shayan Daneshmund, the owner of Choice Autocenter in Shrewsbury, tells us five men broke into his business on Friday. He says they stole three cars totaling $120,000.

Surveillance video shows the group pulling a car over the curb -using the empty space to drive out the remaining cars. Daneshmund says the group arrived in a stolen vehicle from Rhode Island, so he hopped in his car the next day to try and recover his stolen vehicles.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“I was driving around, I was asking neighbors all things I probably shouldn't have been doing,” said Daneshmund, “but when something of yours gets stolen-it’s just tunnel vision.”

Daneshmund says the Shrewsbury police helped him locate the three vehicles. He is grateful for their help.

Over in Grafton on July 7, a group of men in ski masks hit the Anderson Automotive. We’re told they stole three vehicles and several key fobs. Shortly after, the North Smithfield Police Department in Rhode Island says four men in ski masks were spotted driving four cars along Route 146. An officer tried to chase them down and was unable to catch them, but noticed one of the vehicles had an Anderson Automotive Advertisement Plate.

ANd back on June 22, several men in ski masks broke into the Canton Auto Service Autobody around midnight. The owner said the group took out their security cameras before driving off with more than $500,000 worth of items including two cars, several key fobs, and even a safe weighing hundreds of pounds. We’re told the safe was recovered by police in the Providence River. It was completely emptied out.

“It’s scary, I just hope they get caught,” said owner Claudette Dallaleh.

A couple days before, on June 16, a group hit the North End Motor Sales in Worcester. The owner says he doesn’t have any video of the theft because this time the group took his entire surveillance system along with five cars.

Right now police tell us several departments throughout the state are working together with authorities in Rhode Island to track down the stolen vehicles and track down the people responsible.