Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Surveillance Footage Shows Cones Being Thrown Off Bridge Onto Charles River

MassDOT has been investigating repeated incidents in which traffic cones were thrown from the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge between Boston and Cambridge

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Transportation officials have released footage showing traffic cones being thrown off the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge onto the Charles River.

The cones, part of a bicycle safety pilot program that launched in November, have repeatedly been removed from the bridge connecting Boston and Cambridge.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation released the surveillance footage Friday following a public records request from the NBC10 Boston Investigators.

Last week, engineers spent hours retrieving 131 cones from the thinning ice below the roadway. The objects were also thrown onto the river back in January.

"It is a little bit of a dicey operation whenever you have ice on a river, it can be dangerous," MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said last week.

MassDOT says it's unclear why someone would do this.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts Republican Party 32 mins ago

Mass. Republicans Describe Growing Fractures in State Party

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

‘Still Feel the Adrenaline': Ice Fisherman Hooks Otter, Captures Battle on Camera

"It's hard to say," Gulliver said. "I mean, I don't know what the motivation is of somebody to just do that."

Crews worked to retrieve dozens of cones that were thrown from the roadway onto the thinning ice of the Charles River.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsCambridgeCharles River
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us