Surveillance Image Shows Suspect in Vandalism to Vt. State House

Vermont Capitol Police are asking for tips from the public that could help them identify a suspect they say vandalized the Vermont State House in Montpelier over the weekend.

Investigators released a surveillance image on their Facebook page which shows a person outside the historic building over the weekend. Capitol Police say the person in the image is the prime suspect in a vandalism that left seven windows broken across the front of the building.

The vandal, who police said may have had others with them, also wrote a message in spray paint that read, "If abortions aren't safe, you're not either."

Officials said the damage could cost $25,000 or more to repair — because of the historic nature of the property.

Chief Matthew Romei of Vermont Capitol Police told NECN's and NBC10 Boston's affiliate, NBC5 News, that staff members from the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services were on-site making emergency repairs over the weekend. They were back at the scene Monday morning, Romei said, finishing up their work.

The spray-painted warning was still faintly visible Monday on the stone at the entrance to the State House.

Romei asked anyone with information about the identity of the suspect to call 802-828-2273, or to submit a tip online.

The Vermont State House was supposed to open Saturday for summer tours, but those started Monday morning instead.