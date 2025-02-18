Survey says portion of I-95 South in CT is the busiest corridor in the US

Interstate 95 southbound through Stamford is the busiest traffic corridor in the United States, according to a newly released survey.

INRIX, a company that collects transportation data, found that the stretch of I-95 South between Westport and Indian Field Road resulted in heavy traffic delays for drivers during the 8 a.m. commute hour in 2024.

In their data, the company said taking that portion of I-95 South every weekday at 8 a.m. would result in a driver losing 150 hours to traffic congestion in 2024 alone.

I-93 South in Boston took the second place spot, with the traffic hotspot reaching from Charles River to Pilgrim's Highway, according to INRIX.

The data found that drivers taking I-93 at 3 p.m. every weekday would spend about 109 extra hours on the road due to traffic jams.

