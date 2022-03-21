Local

boston restaurant talk

Sushi Chain With Conveyor Belt Concept to Open at Arsenal Yards

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A location of a chain of sushi restaurants that has been in the works for more than two years has finally debuted.

According to multiple sources, Kura Sushi is now open at Arsenal Yards in Watertown, with this being its first New England outlet. As mentioned in an earlier article here, the new dining spot has a conveyor belt concept in which sushi items move by each table, allowing diners to choose what they want as the food goes by.

Kura Sushi was first established in Japan in 1977 and now has more than 500 locations in the United States and Asia.

The address for the new Kura Sushi at Arsenal Yards in Watertown is 101 Bond Square, Watertown, MA, 02472. The website for the chain can be found at https://kurasushi.com/


