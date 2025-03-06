Boston

Suspect arrested after shooting in Dorchester

One person was wounded in the shooting near the intersection of Erie and Ellington streets, close to Franklin Park

By Asher Klein

Police investigating a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

One person has been arrested after a shooting in Dorchester Wednesday night, according to Boston police.

One person was wounded in the shooting, though the injuries are not life-threatening, police said. A spokesman said that the person was hurt while trying to avoid the gunfire.

It happened near the intersection of Erie and Ellington streets, close to Franklin Park. The intersection was closed off, with a large number of evidence markers surrounded by police tape.

Police confirmed Thursday morning that they have arrested one person and recovered a gun. The suspect has not yet been publicly identified.

Police at an MBTA Commuter Rail station in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.
