Suspect arrested after shooting in Dorchester

One person has been arrested after a shooting in Dorchester Wednesday night, according to Boston police.

One person was wounded in the shooting, though the injuries are not life-threatening, police said. A spokesman said that the person was hurt while trying to avoid the gunfire.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

It happened near the intersection of Erie and Ellington streets, close to Franklin Park. The intersection was closed off, with a large number of evidence markers surrounded by police tape.

Police confirmed Thursday morning that they have arrested one person and recovered a gun. The suspect has not yet been publicly identified.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.