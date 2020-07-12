Local

Mansfield

Suspect Arrested in Mansfield CVS Armed Robbery

By Lara Salahi

Police in Mansfield, Massachusetts have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery of CVS Pharmacy on Saturday night.

Police responded to the CVS on Chauncy Street shortly before midnight after receiving a report of an armed robbery. Surveillance video showed the clerk robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a white hoodie. The suspect then reportedly fled into a nearby wooded area leading to an hours-long search by state and local police.

The suspect, whom police identified as Matthew Sarnowitz, of Easton, emerged from the woods shortly before 5a.m. According to police, Sarnowitz had left his shirt and shoes in the woods. Money and other items were also found in the woods, police said.

Sarnowitz is facing multiple charges in connection with the armed robbery. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

