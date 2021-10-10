Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Martha's Vineyard

Suspect Arrested in Multiple Break-Ins on Martha's Vineyard

Getty Images

A suspect is in police custody following reports of multiple break-ins in Tisbury, on Martha's Vineyard.

Multiple police departments responded to reports of multiple break-ins in the area of Franklin Street, Greenwood Avenue, Main Street, and North William Street that all occurred within a short timeframe.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police say the suspect was arrested and is facing multiple charges of vandalism and breaking and entering.

No information was given on the identity of the suspect.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Marathon 2 hours ago

Tokyo Paralympic Champ Heads New Division of Boston Marathon

Weather 2 hours ago

Summer-Like Feel Returns This Week

Authorities say if any area residents find any items damaged or missing to call Tisbury Police.

This article tagged under:

Martha's Vineyard
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us