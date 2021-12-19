Suspect Arrested in Sherborn Crash, Armed Carjackings

A suspect is in police custody after a weeks-long investigation into a carjacking that occurred in Sherborn, Massachusetts.

The incident unfolded the morning of November 24, when police say two people inside a vehicle reported stolen earlier in the week out of Sudbury crashed into a utility pole in Sherborn. According to police, the suspects attempted to carjack someone who stopped to help, then fled on foot.

State police said they believe the suspects are likely the same people who were pursued in a different vehicle by Hopkinton police earlier that morning. The suspects crashed in that vehicle and fled on foot.

Evidence found in their vehicle indicates the suspects were involved in multiple break-ins in the area, police said.

The suspects fled on foot in Sherborn, which led authorities on a 4-hour long air and ground search in the area before it was called off.

Following a near month long investigation, Sherborn police identified one of suspects and obtained an arrest warrant. Police say the suspect was arrested on December 16, but did not provide any information on the person's identity.

The suspect faces 18 vehicle and firearm-related charges.

Authorities are continuing to investigate other suspects that were involved in the incident, but have not released any additional information.