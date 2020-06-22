Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
POLICE

Suspect Arrested in Roxbury Stabbing That Critically Injured Woman

The victim remains in critical condition but is expected to survive

By Mary Markos

Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston

Authorities on Tuesday said they had arrested a man in connection with a stabbing in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood the previous day that left a woman in critical condition.

Police said a call about a stabbing in the area of 21 Howard Street came in at 5:44 a.m. Monday. The victim was driven to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation led to the identification of a suspect, Joelkiss Gutierrez-Hidalgo, 22, of Dorchester, who was later arrested without incident, police said.

The victim remains in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Gutierrez-Hidalgo is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

Local

Massachusetts Jun 22

Indoor Dining Resumes as Massachusetts Enters ‘Phase 2, Step 2' of Reopening

forecast Jun 22

Heat, Humidity Continues With Chance of Thunderstorms

This article tagged under:

POLICEBoston Police DepartmentstabbingRoxbury
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us