Suspect, Believed Armed, Flees Police, Sets Off Search Through MA, RI and CT

A potentially armed suspect fleeing Massachusetts State Police led troopers into Rhode Island and now the investigation has moved into Connecticut.

Massachusetts State Police said the driver of a white Toyota Tacoma fled during a chase on Route 195 in Westport near Route 88. Police believe the suspect may be armed and asked the public not to approach the vehicle.

Massachusetts State Police said Rhode Island State Police units were also searching for the suspect vehicle before it was stopped by authorities on Route 78 in Connecticut, near the border of Westerly, Rhode Island. The situation is active and the public is asked to keep their distance.

UPDATE 3 Suspect vehicle is stopped in Connecticut on Rt 78 at Frontage Rd. Perimeter has been established. Suspect believed armed. Public and news helicopters should keep their distance from the scene. https://t.co/6eyaahkvkR — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 13, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.