Man Wanted in Deadly Daylight Killing Arrested 2 Weeks Later

A man who was considered "armed and dangerous" has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 42-year-old woman in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood last month, police announced.

Akil Jackson, 41, with a last known address in Easton, Massachusetts, was wanted in the killing of Alicia Heywood on July 29. Heywood, of Easton, was shot in broad daylight in a busy section of Roslindale.

Jackson was arrested Wednesday, nearly two weeks after Heywood was shot. West Bridgewater police said they received a distress call around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 from a monitoring service for victims of violent crimes.

While the initial incoming information was fragmented and incomplete, the on-duty dispatcher pieced together that the victim was in distress and directed responding units to the incident location. While officers were responding, the dispatch center received information that the suspect was wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Boston for murder and other charges, police said.

A woman was shot Thursday afternoon outside Sullivan's Pharmacy in Roslindale.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Responding officers quickly identified the suspect as Jackson and took him into custody without incident. A loaded 9mm semi automatic handgun was taken from Jackson as he was arrested, police said. The gun had been stolen out of Georgia, officers later learned.

Police did not release information regarding Wednesday's incident in West Bridgewater that prompted a victim's distress call. Jackson is facing new charges, however, including unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and violation of a restraining order.

Jackson was already facing charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition without an FID card in connection to the Roslindale incident.

According to police, Jackson targeted Heywood when he allegedly shot her shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Birch Street, outside Sullivan's Pharmacy on July 29. Heywood later died at a local hospital from her injuries.

Investigators with the Boston Police Department said at the time that they did not believe the shooting was a random incident.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday if Jackson had obtained an attorney or when he was due in court.