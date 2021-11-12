Suspect on the Run Gets Stuck in Danvers Restaurant Boiler Room

A man is in custody after climbing on the roof of a restaurant in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Fire officials on scene said the man was wanted for a crime. A search ensued and officials ended up finding the man on the roof of The Friendly Toast, a restaurant located near the Liberty Tree Mall. He then went down into the boiler room and couldn’t get out, which is where authorities were able to apprehend him.

It was not immediately clear what the suspect was wanted for. Danvers Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. No further information was immediately available.