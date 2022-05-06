Suspect Charged in Deadly Stabbing at Lowell Rooming House

A Lowell man has been charged with a deadly stabbing in the city on Friday morning.

Jose Mercado-Caraballo, 44, is accused of killing Claude Seraphin in a rooming house on Merrimack Street, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office Friday afternoon. Mercado-Caraballo faces charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Mercado-Caraballo and Seraphin were both living at the rooming house, authorities said, but in separate apartments. The stabbing reportedly happened after a confrontation at the victim's apartment around 6:20 a.m., the DA's office said.

Mercado-Caraballo is also accused of attacking law enforcement and more charges are expected. He is set to be arraigned at Lowell District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation is ongoing.