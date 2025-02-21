Rhode Island

Suspect evades police during high-speed chase through Mass., Rhode Island

A man who has been issued several no-contact orders fled from police on Interstate 195 on Friday morning

By Rachael Dziaba

Police pursue a suspect on Interstate 195 towards Rhode Island on Friday, Feb. 21.
WJAR

Police engaged in a high-speed chase of a suspect with felony warrants out of Woonsocket and Uxbridge, Rhode Island, on Friday morning.

The Woonsocket Police Department told WJAR that they started pursuing the suspect in Uxbridge on Thursday night and then chased him again in Woonsocket on Friday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The suspect led police onto Interstate 195 east before turning west, according to Massachusetts State Police. The chase then crossed over into Massachusetts, where police laid down stop sticks on the interstate in Seekonk.

Police laid down stop sticks on Interstate 195 during the chase on Friday, Feb. 21.
WJAR
WJAR
Police laid down stop sticks on Interstate 195 during the chase on Friday, Feb. 21.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

However, the car dodged the sticks by crossing over into the median, merging back onto the highway while narrowly avoiding a tractor-trailer truck. The suspect then returned to Rhode Island, where police ended the chase out of concern for public safety.

The suspect's car avoided police by driving onto the median.
WJAR
WJAR
The suspect's car avoided police by driving onto the median.

The Woonsocket Police Department explained that the suspect has received multiple no-contact orders from the same person and allegedly violated the order by dressing up as an employee at the woman's workplace in Uxbridge.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

New England Jan 13

We've said goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Massachusetts 12 mins ago

Boyfriend of Ashburnham treehouse killer sentenced to 7-9 years for lying to grand jury

Police said they are still searching for the man.

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandMassachusetts State PoliceRhode Island State Police
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us