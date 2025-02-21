Suspect evades police during high-speed chase through Mass., Rhode Island

Police engaged in a high-speed chase of a suspect with felony warrants out of Woonsocket and Uxbridge, Rhode Island, on Friday morning.

The Woonsocket Police Department told WJAR that they started pursuing the suspect in Uxbridge on Thursday night and then chased him again in Woonsocket on Friday.

The suspect led police onto Interstate 195 east before turning west, according to Massachusetts State Police. The chase then crossed over into Massachusetts, where police laid down stop sticks on the interstate in Seekonk.

However, the car dodged the sticks by crossing over into the median, merging back onto the highway while narrowly avoiding a tractor-trailer truck. The suspect then returned to Rhode Island, where police ended the chase out of concern for public safety.

The Woonsocket Police Department explained that the suspect has received multiple no-contact orders from the same person and allegedly violated the order by dressing up as an employee at the woman's workplace in Uxbridge.

Police said they are still searching for the man.