Suspect IDed in Bellingham convenience store stick-up, police chase, crash

Police say they've identified the man believed to have robbed a convenience store in Bellingham, Massachusetts, at gunpoint last week, then escaped after a police car and foot chase in nearby Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Agapito Davila, a 41-year-old from Woonsocket, is wanted in the stick-up, Bellingham police said Saturday, noting he "should be considered armed and dangerous" and that anyone who sees him should call police immediately.

Davila frequents Woonsocket and Lowell, Massachusetts, police said, and may be driving a black Honda Civic with no front license plate.

"We urge everyone to remain vigilant and report any sightings right away. Your cooperation is crucial in ensuring the safety of our community," police said in a statement.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Last Saturday's armed robbery began when a Bellingham police officer officer noticed suspicious activity outside of the convenience store, a male running into a vehicle, the department has said. The officer checked the vehicle's registration, found it was stolen and attempted to pull it over, but the driver sped away.

At the same time, someone called 911 to report an armed robbery at the convenience store, police have said.

The police chase went through Blackstone and into Woonsocket. When the vehicle became disabled, the driver abandoned it, running away from the crash scene, police have said.

Woonsocket police said they found the vehicle on Rathbun Street, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The driver is believed to have bailed out while the vehicle was still in motion after crashing into two other vehicles.

A police dog tracked the man to another street through a shoe found in the vehicle, Woonsocket police told WJAR, but the suspect wasn't found.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.