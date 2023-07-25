Suspect IDed in theft of pickup with baby inside in Dorchester

Police have identified a man wanted in the carjacking of a pickup truck that had a baby inside earlier this month in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston resident Cristofanes Mendes is wanted on charges of reckless endangerment of a child, stealing a vehicle and unlicensed driving over the kidnapping that took place on July 14 on Geneva Avenue, police said Tuesday.

Medes, 33, is described as 5-foot-10 and 230 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Cristofanes Mendes, 33, of Boston is wanted for Reckless Endangerment of a Child, Larceny of a M/V, and Unlicensed Operation of a M/V in relation to a Kidnapping incident that occurred on 7-14-23 on Geneva Ave. He is described as a H/M, 5’10”, 230lbs, blk hair and brn eyes. pic.twitter.com/jDkrG9vftj — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 25, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Boston police have said officers were called to Geneva Avenue and Leroy Street just before 3 p.m. Friday for a report of a kidnapping. While responding, officers were told the victim's truck had been stolen with their infant child still inside.

Police are looking for the public's help to find the man suspected of stealing a car that had a baby in the back seat in Boston.

The baby's parents told police that they had parked at 430 Geneva Avenue and exited the truck to tend to their 2-year-old. That's when a man jumped into their vehicle and fled towards Bowdoin Street with their infant still inside, officials have said.

Boston Police Seek the Public’s Assistance to Identify a Suspect Following a Kidnapping in Dorchester https://t.co/XNjd5YwJ2Z pic.twitter.com/qV40O80Rqe — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 15, 2023

According to police, moments later, the driver returned to 430 Geneva Avenue and placed the baby, who was still in the car seat, on the sidewalk, before again driving off toward Bowdoin Street.

Police say the child was reunited with the parents and evaluated by Boston EMS.

About an hour later, the stolen truck was found at 156 Columbia Road, police said, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

The incident was caught on surveillance footage, which had provided the closest look at the driver as he sits on a bike just before the carjacking.

Anyone with information on the carjacking has been urged to call detectives at 617-343-4335. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.

A baby was left on the side of the road after a man stole a vehicle in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.