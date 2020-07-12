Suspect Identified in Vandalized Black Lives Matter Art Installation

Boston Police are investigating after a Black Lives Matter art installation in the city's Allston neighborhood was vandalized.

Police released surveillance photo of two people and say the male in the photo was seen Thursday night vandalizing the art installation that is bolted to the MassDOT fence on Lincoln Street.

Police initially asked for the public's help in identifying the male and female seen in the photo, and said both were together when the incident took place. Authorities said Sunday they have now identified a suspect, but have not released any additional information on the suspect's identity.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.