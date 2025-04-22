Boston

Suspect in Allston murder, attempted armed carjacking identified by police

The female victim's name has not been released

Boston police have identified the suspect arrested in connection with a murder and attempted armed carjacking in the city's Allston neighborhood on Monday night.

Omar Riaz, 26, of Allson, is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court on charges of murder, armed carjacking and resisting arrest, police said.

Officers responded just after 7:45 p.m. Monday to a 911 call on Glenville Avenue, police have said, describing the incident as "likely a domestic." A female victim was found dead in an apartment. Her name has not been released.

After police arrived at the apartment, a man broke a window, leaving the building and fleeing on foot, according to police.

Police used a stun gun as the man led officers on a chase through yards in the area. Police said he was ultimately apprehended on Quint Avenue after an attempted armed carjacking.

At least one weapon was recovered, police said, but they didn't say what type of weapon it was.

Police said they are continuing to investigate, and asked anyone with information to contact them at 617-343-4470.

