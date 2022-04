A suspect is in custody after a police pursuit that ended on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham on Thursday morning.

State police said they initially attempted to stop the vehicle because it had an expired registration. The driver refused to stop, so troopers put down spike strips to stop it.

Suspect in custody in Framingham following pursuit on Mass Pike west. Initial reason for attempted stop was expired registration. Driver refused to stop. Troopers put down spike strips to stop the fleeing vehicle. pic.twitter.com/dcrGoIcn51 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 21, 2022

Aerial video showed over a half dozen cruisers surrounding a vehicle on Interstate 90 in Framingham around 7:45 a.m.

No further details about the incident have been released yet.