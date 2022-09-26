Suspect in Custody Following Boston University Stabbing

The person who was wanted in connection with a stabbing that happened Thursday at Boston University has been taken into custody, according to authorities.

Police said they responded to a reported assault at 855 Commonwealth Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Thursday and found a person suffering from an apparent stab wound. The injury wasn't life threatening.

The suspect was taken into custody Saturday evening, according to a tweet from BU police.

BU ALERT: Update to previous BU Alert: the person wanted in the assault that occurred at 855 Com Ave on Thursday 9/22/2022 was taken into custody by police last evening. We want to thank our community for your patience and assistance. https://t.co/pRvr93Re1E — BU Police Department (@BUPolice) September 25, 2022

Police had described the suspect as a 35-year-old woman who is 5'5" tall with a slim build and shoulder length black hair.

Boston University police described the incident as "interpersonal violence between two individuals who knew each other," and said they do not believe there is any danger to the BU community. "We are alerting the community out of an abundance of caution."

The suspect's name and charges have not been released yet.