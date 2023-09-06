LYNN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Suspect in Lynn carjacking to appear in court

Leanna Rockwood is expected to face a judge on Wednesday morning

By Munashe Kwangwari

NBC Universal, Inc.

A hearing is scheduled on Wednesday morning for one of the people arrested on Tuesday following an alleged carjacking that ended in a crash in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Twenty-two-year-old Leanna Rockwood is expected before a judge on Wednesday to answer to her charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and possession of a drug.

Police say a person driving a stolen vehicle crashed into oncoming traffic while trying to flee officers.

According to police, she was the passenger in a stolen car Tuesday morning that crashed — sending one woman to the hospital. The driver of the car was allegedly a teenager from Haverhill.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities said that the car was actually stolen Monday night at gunpoint, but the next morning, when they approached it, officers said the teenager and Rockwood drove off. Then, the violent crash happened on Chestnut and Essex Streets.

Rockwood and the teen then allegedly tried to run away, but they were caught moments later.

Two people have been taken into police custody.

The status of the woman in the car they allegedly hit is unknown.

One eyewitness saw the whole thing happen.

“It was scary, especially when you come out the door and you see a car in the middle of the street upside down," George Huggins said. "“I think she broke her leg I don’t know cause her leg was all bruised up and swollen.”

The teenager faces 10 total charges.

Check back on this story for updates on Rockwood's appearance.

More Lynn news

Lynn Sep 3

Three dead in 2 separate shootings in Lynn

Lynn Sep 2

1 dead, 6 injured in overnight shooting in Lynn; no arrests

This article tagged under:

LYNN POLICE DEPARTMENTLynnCarjacking
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us