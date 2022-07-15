Suspect in Murder, Stabbings Could Be in Mass. or RI, Police Warn

Authorities believe that a suspect accused of murder in Philadelphia and a pair of stabbings in Roslindale is currently hiding out somewhere in eastern New England.

Wagner Ernesto Pena Tejeda, 24, is wanted on two warrants out of West Roxbury District Court, related to two stabbing incidents here in Roslindale in February. In addition, he's accused of murdering 77-year-old Loi Ngyuen in North Philadelphia on June 21 and has allegedly threatened to kill members of his own family.

Investigators say they have information that Pena Tejada, who stands about 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, may be in Roslindale or Lawrence, or possibly somewhere in Rhode Island – and should be considered armed and dangerous.

In one incident in Roslindale, Pena Tejada is accused of stabbing a co-worker in the leg outside a Domino’s after an argument. He then allegedly broke into an apartment and stabbed someone in the face and chest.

In Philadelphia, police believe Pena Tejada was caught on video wearing a red hoodie and red shoes, when he came up behind Nguyen, who was out for a morning walk on June 21, shooting and killing him.

Police believe shortly before that murder, Pena Tejada got in an argument with two men and pulled a gun on them – but didn’t fire the weapon.

"Someone as inhumane as that should not have access to a gun ever, I mean what type of person would do that to another human being?" Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. "I can’t explain to you what is in a person’s brain or doesn’t have a heart that would do that and then give them access to a gun and we have what we have."

Anyone who sees Pena Tejada is asked to call 911 right away, and anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4468 or send an anonymous tip in by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to CRIME (27463).