Suspect in NH armed robbery evades capture by fleeing into swamp in Massachusetts

A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Salem, New Hampshire, overnight escaped capture and remains on the loose.

Salem police said they received a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. Friday from a convenience store on South Broadway reporting that an armed robbery had just occurred.

A man had threatened the clerk and another bystander with an edged weapon and removed and attempted to take the cash register drawer. An altercation between the suspect and the clerk and bystander occurred inside the store and continued into the parking lot.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on a bicycle toward the Massachusetts state line. Police said he was wearing blue pajama pants, a gray shirt and had a facial injury from the altercation with the clerk and bystander in the parking lot.

Police across the Massachusetts state line in Methuen later spotted the suspect on foot near the rail trail and the MSPCA. He entered a swampy area, and Methuen and Salem police, Massachusetts State Police, a K9 and drone units searched the area for several hours but did not find him.

Numerous pieces of evidence were recovered at the initial robbery scene and in Methuen, police said, including the suspected weapon.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jake Genest at 603-893-1911.